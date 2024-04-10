2024 NFL Free Agency: Who are the best remaining free agents on the market?
Don't look now, but there are still quite a few quality free agents left on the market.
While teams finish up their 2024 NFL Draft boards, there will be another wave of free agency after the draft concludes, and there still are some quality names left on the market. There could be some smaller free agent deals between now and the NFL Draft, but the focus is on a couple of weeks from now, where all 32 teams will try to put together the best possible draft class they can.
After the draft is over, the remaining top free agents could find themselves signing. Teams right now likely have some positions in mind they want to fill in the draft, and if they can't fill them up to their liking, they could opt to sign a FA or two to help fill the hole that way.
So, who are the best remaining free agents heading into the 2024 NFL Draft?
2024 NFL Free Agency: Who are the best remaining free agents on the market?
1. Justin Simmons, S
Justin Simmons is aging like a fine wine. He earned yet another second-team All-Pro in 2023 with the Denver Broncos, and he continues to produce at an elite level. The Broncos seemed to do right by him and released him, and I suppose Simmons is just taking his time here.
He'd been with the Broncos since being drafted in 2016, so he's experienced just one winning season and zero playoff games. He'll surely sign with a contending team.
2. Tyler Boyd, WR
Any offense looking for a WR3 who can haul in about 55 targets for 600 yards and five touchdowns should get Tyler Boyd on the phone. A former 1,000-yard wide receiver, Boyd played in the shadows of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins for a few years, but was still a crucial part of that passing offense and should fetch a respectable contract from a team at some point.
3. Stephon Gilmore, CB
Stephon Gilmore is well into his 30s and is still putting up strong numbers at cornerback. Gilmore is a former defensive player of the year and spent the 2023 NFL Season with the Dallas Cowboys. Gilmore's age should not be a deterrent for contending teams looking for a boost in the secondary, and you never know, maybe if Gilmore can't start at CB anymore, he could slide to safety.
4. Connor Williams, C
Connor Williams is one of the better centers in the NFL but unfortunately tore his ACL late in the 2023 NFL Season, which has certainly thrown a wrench into his free agency adventure. Any team looking for iOL help should be on the phone with Williams and bring him in on a one-year prove it deal.
Williams is still 26, turning 27 in May, and should probably heal just fine from his ACL injury. He's played both guard and center.
5. Quandre Diggs, S
Quandre Diggs hasn't missed a start since the 2019 NFL Season and has been a model of consistency in the secondary his entire career. Since 2020, Diggs has racked up 15 interceptions, 29 passes defended, and 324 total tackles. He's shown no signs of slowing down and was cut by the Seattle Seahawks earlier this offseason.
Yet another strong player in the secondary on the free agent market, Quandre Diggs might not find a new home until much later in the offseason.