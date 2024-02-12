2024 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Post-Super Bowl LVIII
It's the first of three NFL mock drafts this offseason!
21. Miami Dolphins (11-6): Jordan Morgan Offensive Tackle Arizona
When Tua Tagovailoa is healthy, he's one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. This pick is all about adding depth to an offensive line to keep the heart of the Miami offense upright.
22. Philadelphia Eagles (11-6): Troy Franklin Wide Receiver Oregon
Jalen Hurts gets one of the best wide receivers in this year's draft. Franklin is the third head of a triple-headed monster with A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith. Troy Franklin is a monster. He had over 1,000 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. Just another problem for opposing defenses.
23. Houston Texans (10-7; from Cleveland Browns 11-6): Jared Verse Defensive End Florida State
Last year, the Texans took Will Anderson Jr. from Alabama, and that worked out for the Texans' defense. Now, they end the Jared Verse slide and get a sack machine. Will Anderson Jr. on one side and Jared Verse on the other side, this could potentially be a modern-day Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis.
24. Dallas Cowboys (12-5): Byron Murphy II Defensive Tackle Texas
The defensive line needs bolstering. 5 sacks, 29 total tackles, and 8 and a half tackles for loss is what Murphy did last year as he played a key part in Texas' college football playoff run. Now, Murphy can lineup with Demarcus Lawrence and give Lawrence help rushing the quarterback.