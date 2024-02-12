2024 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Post-Super Bowl LVIII
It's the first of three NFL mock drafts this offseason!
25. Green Bay Packers (9-8): Bralen Trice Defensive End Washington
This is a safe pick for the Packers. Green Bay gets an explosive pass rusher that quickly gets into the backfield. Even though this isn't the biggest need for the Packers, this is still one of the better picks of the first round.
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8): Kool-Aid McKinstry Cornerback Alabama
Tampa Bay takes the best cornerback available. There are young talented wide receivers in the NFC South and there's Michael Thomas on the New Orleans Saints. McKinstry isn't the flashiest but he makes the key pass break-ups and he will be going against the top receivers of the opposing team. He has the potential to be like Stephon Gilmore in his prime.
27. Arizona Cardinals (4-13; from Houston Texans 10-7): Chris Braswell Defensive End Alabama
The Cardinals don't have an elite pass rusher. Braswell brings intensity to the defensive line which is something the Cardinals don't have. Last season Braswell had 8 sacks and 10 and a half tackles for loss. Arizona addresses two needs in the first round and hit a homerun with both picks.
28. Buffalo Bills (11-6): Brian Thomas Jr. Wide Receiver LSU
Outside of Stefon Diggs, the Bills don't have another reliable receiver. Brian Thomas Jr. can be another number-one receiver who lines up on the opposite side of the field from Diggs. Thomas was the number two receiver for Jayden Daniels and took the pressure off of Malik Nabers. He can do the same thing for Diggs as well.