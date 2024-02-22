2024 NFL Mock Draft: 3 teams that need a quarterback in the top 10
It's abundantly clear that a few teams absolutely need to take a quarterback in the top 10 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
2. New England Patriots
The New England Patriots are in a similar situation as the Commanders are in. The roster itself needs a ton of help, but the lack of a franchise QB is evident, and with the third overall pick, they are guaranteed to have one of Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels available to them at the third pick.
New head coach Jerod Mayo is more of the same in New England, which is precisely what the franchise did not need, but I guess that's what Robert Kraft wanted to do. Even though the Patriots need a ton of help at wide receiver, tight end, and along their offensive line, getting the QB right is the most urgent position for them to fix.
I honestly would not be surprised to see the Pats trade out of this spot and move down, simply because they have proven to be a poorly run team over the last few years. But they absolutely need to select a QB.
3. New York Giants
The New York Giants are slated to pick sixth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft at this point. They mistakenly signed Daniel Jones to a $40 million per year contract extension, but Jones is far from a franchise QB. Giants GM Joe Shoen has been a thorough disaster thus far with the team, but can right his many wrongs by acing this top pick.
The Giants might have to move up the draft board to get their guy, but if they are high on someone like Michigan's JJ McCarthy, the sixth pick might be high enough to land him. Daniel Jones will not fool anyone into thinking he is a franchise QB, and the Giants should look to put that era behind them as soon as possible.