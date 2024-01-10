2024 NFL Mock Draft: Bears, Commanders land new quarterbacks?
Let's get into a fresh 2024 NFL Mock Draft with the top 10 draft order being set
With the 2024 NFL Draft order set up until the playoff teams, the franchises picking at the top will now begin to do their homework on some of the top prospects come April. The end of the 2023 NFL regular season yielded more clarity on the draft order. Officially, the Chicago Bears are now picking first overall thanks to the Carolina Panthers.
The Bears could hold still with that No. 1 pick and take a QB, or they could trade down and perhaps build around Justin Fields. It does seem like the Bears would take a QB and reset at the position, as Fields is not a franchise passer, but anything could happen.
And then other teams picking near the top may also draft a QB. The Washington Commanders are a very interesting team, as they have a fresh ownership group and recently fired Ron Rivera. They could be in the market for a QB as well. Let's try to craft a 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
1. Chicago Bears, Caleb Williams, QB, USC
There really is only one correct pick here. Justin Fields has shown nothing to indicate that he can be a franchise QB in the NFL, so the Bears would be wise to trade Fields to the highest bidder, get a draft pick for him, and reset with USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who does have a ton of similarities to Patrick Mahomes.
Williams would be a Week 1 starter and would inject some life into the Chicago Bears franchise. With the Bears defense turning it around in 2023, this team could be dangerous in 2024 with Caleb Williams under center.
2. Washington Commanders, Drake Maye, QB, UNC
This is a no-brainer pick for the Washington Commanders. Unless they get an unspeakably insane haul for the No. 2 pick, they should hold still and select Drake Maye, who is likely going to be there at No. 2 for them. Maye seems to compares nicely to Justin Herbert at the next level. Maye is an insane athlete who can truly make any throw on the football field, and he's also huge.
Maye might be the best overall QB prospect in a while.
3. New England Patriots, Marvin Harrison Jr, WR, Ohio State
The top three selections won't be traded in this mock draft. The Patriots have not be able to draft wide receivers for what feels like forever now. Well, with Marvin Harrison Jr, they land the best non-QB prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft. Harrison comes into the NFL perhaps already being a top-10 player at his position.
And is obviously the son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, so he's got NFL in his DNA, which is a huge bonus. Harrison is going to be a stud at the next level.