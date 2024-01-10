2024 NFL Mock Draft: Bears, Commanders land new quarterbacks?
Let's get into a fresh 2024 NFL Mock Draft with the top 10 draft order being set
4. Atlanta Falcons (via ARI), Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
Trade! Our first trade of the 2024 NFL Draft sees the QB-hungry Atlanta Falcons trading up four spots with the Arizona Cardinals. They get the third-best QB prospect in this cycle with Jayden Daniels out of LSU, an electric player who is also a pretty well-rounded prospect. This would be a huge get for Atlanta, and the Cardinals trade down to the Falcons No. 8 pick.
Arizona has a franchise QB and just added more draft capital to bolster their subpar roster.
5. Los Angeles Chargers, Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
The Los Angeles Chargers need to get the most out of what they have with Justin Herbert. Herbert's two top targets in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are either old or always hurt. So, the Chargers land a unicorn at the TE position with Brock Bowers out of Georgia. Bowers is an insane receiving threat and would slide right in as the TE1 in LA for years.
6. New York Giants, Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
The New York Giants need help along their offensive line, wide receiver, and at QB. Well, in this mock draft, they land a top WR prospect in Malik Nabers from LSU. Nabers is coming from a great wide receiver school and has over 2,500 yards and 17 touchdowns over the last two seasons. He's a bonafide top-10 pick in April.