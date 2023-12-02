2024 NFL Mock Draft: Bears get Williams, Cardinals stick with Kyler?
-Do the Chicago Bears take a QB?
-Will the Arizona Cardinals stick with Kyler Murray?
-New York Jets to get OL help?
There are a ton of questions about the 2024 NFL Draft and what teams could potentially take a quarterback. Let's create a top-10 mock draft. Right now, the NFL Draft is a total mystery. Apparently, USC quarterback Caleb Williams is a "game-time decision" on whether or not he plans on declaring for April's draft.
And the teams at the top of the NFL Draft could stick with their current quarterbacks. The Chicago Bears are currently holding the first overall pick in 2024 by way of the Carolina Panthers. And Justin Fields hasn't completely shut the door on any discussion that he isn't a franchise QB, but there's been some promise here and there.
Another team that might be at the top of the 2024 NFL Draft is the Arizona Cardinal, who are currently slated to pick second overall. Will they stick with Kyler Murray? Perhaps. But they could also easily take someone like Drake Maye and reset their QB position. Let's get into a top-10 mock draft!
1. Chicago Bears (via CAR) - Caleb Williams, QB, USC
I do not think the Chicago Bears are going to overthink this. Caleb Williams is seen as a generational QB prospect and is probably declaring for the NFL Draft. The Bears would be fools to stick with Justin Fields. They should take a chance on Williams, a Heisman trophy winner and someone who has already drawn comparisons to Patrick Mahomes.
Justin Fields, in this scenario, would then be on the trade block.
2. New England Patriots (via trade w/ ARI) - Drake Maye, QB, UNC
How about the New England Patriots making sure, without a doubt, that they get their QB of the future? The Patriots currently have the third overall pick, and I think they'd like to get into that second overall slot so another team cannot jump into Arizona's original spot. When the Pats make this move, they draft Drake Maye and get the most complete QB prospect in 2024.
Maye can do it all-- he's got a rocket of an arm, can make all the throws on the field, and has the size and mobility, too. The Pats would be wise to pull the plug on the Mac Jones experiment.