Should Russell Wilson be in the NFL MVP conversation?
After a 1-5 start, the Denver Broncos have won five games in a row and Russell Wilson is playing extremely efficiently this year. Should he be in the MVP conversation? I think if the Broncos can get to 7-5 after their Week 13 game versus the Houston Texans, you might see momentum pick up for Wilson to at least be mentioned in MVP talks.
Obviously, he can't go out and throw two interceptions, but over the Broncos' five-game win streak, he's thrown for eight touchdowns against 0 interceptions. He's taking care of the football and has had to come through two times in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings.
Two game-winning drives by Wilson in back-to-back weeks is something that still needs talked about more. And what's even crazier is that Wilson has never even received an MVP vote. The future Hall of Famer has had several MVP-caliber seasons, and his bounce back 2023 season has been a breath of fresh air for some.
In 2022, Wilson had the worst year of his career by far and was among the worst starting QBs in the NFL, statistically speaking. Well, many thought that the veteran QB was just about washed up. With Sean Payton coming into the mix in 2023, some thought that he'd be able to get Russell Wilson back on track, and so far, that's been the case.
And I don't just think Wilson is playing "good" football. I think he's among the best and most efficient starting quarterbacks in the NFL, and the Broncos could find themselves in a playoff spot when Week 13 concludes. To think that Russell Wilson, at this point in the season last year, had thrown eight touchdowns against five interceptions, to now kind of creeping up to being in the MVP conversation is insane.
Wilson's resurgence really just goes to show how much coaching matters in the NFL, even among some of the best players in the entire league. OK, back on track now.
Russell Wilson, in my opinion, could be in the MVP conversation as soon as Week 13 if the Broncos beat the Texans.