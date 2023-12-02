2024 NFL Mock Draft: Bears get Williams, Cardinals stick with Kyler?
-Do the Chicago Bears take a QB?
-Will the Arizona Cardinals stick with Kyler Murray?
-New York Jets to get OL help?
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in an interesting situation. They have a serviceable enough QB in Baker Mayfield who they could bring back in 2024 and pair with a mid-round veteran. They could also use some help on offense when WR Mike Evans eventually departs in free agency this coming offseason.
Well, why not draft Keon Coleman? He's 6'4" and is a freakish athlete. He's currently a junior and transferred from Michigan State. The Bucs' defense is fine, but their offense will need some help next offseason.
8. New York Jets - JC Latham, OT, Alabama
To say the New York Jets need help along their offensive line would be a huge understatement. Well, with the eighth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, they'll get a mountain of a man to protect whoever plays QB for them in 2024. The OL has been a huge problem for the Jets this year. And if Aaron Rodgers does return to the starting lineup, you have to assume that at 40 years old fresh off an ACL tear, he'd not be nearly as mobile.
The team should also see the return of Alijah Vera-Tucker in 2024 and should also consider bringing back center Connor McGovern, who is one of the better centers in the NFL.