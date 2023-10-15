2024 NFL Mock Draft: Bears win NFL Draft lottery, Broncos start over at QB
- Chicago Bears hit NFL Draft lottery
- Denver Broncos make change at QB
- 2024 NFL mock draft update
For many NFL teams, the 2023 season is just getting started. Other fan bases may already have one or two eyes on the 2024 NFL Draft after Week 6, which is why we're bringing the latest 2024 NFL mock draft scenario to take a look at what top prospects your (bad) team might be in line to select.
This year's draft features a variety of potentially franchise-altering players, especially at the top and especially at the QB position. USC's Caleb Williams has been dubbed a "generational" prospect at the QB position, but North Carolina's Drake Maye isn't far behind him.
Let's take a look at the latest 2024 NFL Draft order heading into Week 6 action and make some projections of player/team fits.
2024 NFL mock draft ahead of Week 6
1. Chicago Bears (via Carolina - 0-5): Caleb Williams, QB, USC
Heading into Week 6 action, we don't really know what's going to happen with the Chicago Bears after their recent outburst of offense. Justin Fields has eight touchdowns in his last two games (as of the time of this post being written) and he's certainly making this decision interesting. But I wil lhold to the statement I (and many others) have been making for months: Whoever holds the no. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is taking Caleb Williams.
It's really as simple as that. Unfortunately for Carolina, this pick is coming from their trade to move up for Bryce Young last Spring. The Panthers need to do what they can to win as many games as possible so Bryce Young isn't compared to Caleb Williams for his entire NFL career.
2. Denver Broncos (1-5): Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
The Denver Broncos have been a disaster once again in 2023. New head coach, better Russell Wilson, same story. Russell Wilson hasn't been perfect for Denver but this team would probably be 3-2 right now if they had even the 30th ranked defense in the NFL instead of the 32nd, and with the way things have gone.
It took the Broncos' defense six weeks to put together even a competent defensive performance, which came in a 19-8 loss to the Chiefs on Thursday.
Regardless, I think the Broncos are poised to reset this offseason at QB, even though they will have to take on $85 million in dead cap. Russell Wilson has $37 million in cash guaranteed on the 5th day of the 2024 league year. The Broncos can save that $37M in cash by cutting him. That decision becomes a no-brainer if they are in position for either Drake Maye or Caleb Williams.
3. Chicago Bears (1-4): Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
I struggled here between Marvin Harrison Jr. and Olumuyiwa Fashanu for the Bears with this selection, but either way, don't you think the Bears are kind of winning the NFL Draft lottery? This is a best-case scenario among best-case scenarios. The combination of Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr. being added to the Bears along with DJ Moore?
Well that would get fans excited about the future. The Bears would also undoubtedly be able to move Justin Fields for a selection in this potential scenario, so who knows how much the Bears could add thanks to that Carolina pick. Harrison and DJ Moore as a duo for the future sounds incredible.
4. Minnesota Vikings (1-4): Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State
The Minnesota Vikings could be resetting in a very big way this offseason but at this point, it's hard to say for certain. I know the Vikings recently invested a first-round pick in Christian Darrisaw but Fashanu is way too good to pass on here. I am sure they would love to add Caleb Williams or Drake Maye to their current setup as it is, and perhaps someone like Jared Verse will get himself into this top four mix. I just don't think any NFL teams picking in the top four can justify passing on the guys that have been picked so far in this 2024 NFL mock draft scenario. Fashanu is the best player on the board.