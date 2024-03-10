2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft
Let's put together a first round mock draft, but this time around, not include trades.
The 2024 NFL Draft is less than two months away, and mock drafts are in full swing. Let's put together a full, first-round mock draft. We have run weekly mock drafts that publish on Friday mornings. Those mocks are typically three rounds long. For our latest mock draft, we'll cut it back by two rounds and focus in on the first round.
This draft is extremely deep on the offensive side of the ball. The offensive line, quarterback, and wide receiver position groups appear to be stacked with blue-chip talent, so this is a perfect draft for teams who need to re-do their offense. As most drafts go, the quarterback position is probably going to see the most action in the first round.
The first four picks could all end up being quarterbacks. However, the wide receiver and OT class should also appear very early on. Let's put together a full, first-round mock draft.
1. Chicago Bears - Caleb Williams, QB, USC
Apparently, the trade market for Justin Fields isn’t quite as some thought it would be. The Chicago Bears might honestly be best off keeping Fields as the backup and seeing what could happen with a Williams/Fields QB room. Or, the Bears could simply get a lesser return for the QB.
2. Washington Commanders - Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
Drake Maye seemed to be the popular pick here with the second overall selection, but part of me keeps thinking that Jayden Daniels could be the selection here, as he does have a higher ceiling than Maye, and Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury may prefer Daniels over Maye.
3. New England Patriots - Drake Maye, QB, UNC
The New England Patriots have so many needs on both sides of the ball, but nothing is more important than the quarterback position, so they should rush to the podium and hand in their card for Drake Maye if he is still on the board when the Patriots pick. The team however could trade down and stack draft capital for future years.
4. Arizona Cardinals - Marvin Harrison Jr, WR, OSU
The Arizona Cardinals need to get a WR1 for Kyler Murray, and there is no better wide receiver in this year’s draft than Marvin Harrison Jr. The Cardinals will have to also decide what to do with Hollywood Brown, as he is slated to be a free agent this offseason.