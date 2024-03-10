2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft
Let's put together a first round mock draft, but this time around, not include trades.
5. Los Angeles Chargers - Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
While I don’t agree with putting a franchise left tackle talent at right tackle, I am beginning to think more and more that the Los Angeles Chargers want to take a top offensive tackle with their first-round pick. Putting Joe Alt at RT feels like malpractice, but I guess this is possible until it doesn’t happen. To be fair, though, Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt at the tackle spots would be a great scenario for Justin Herbert.
6. New York Giants - Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
Another instance of putting a left tackle talent at right tackle, the New York Giants need to pull the plug on the Evan Neal experiment. With Andrew Thomas hitting his stride at left tackle, the Giants would have two premier tackles if they took Olu Fashanu in the first round.
7. Tennessee Titans - Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
Three-straight picks along the offensive line, and no offensive line might be as least-talented as the Tennessee Titans. Will Levis seems to be getting a second year to prove that he can be the guy, and Titans GM Ran Carthon simply cannot put Levis in the same situation he was in last year, so he’s got to add to the offensive line.
8. Atlanta Falcons - JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan
JJ McCarthy is the selection with the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Atlanta Falcons could sign Kirk Cousins in free agency and still pursue a first-round QB. Let’s just say in this scenario that they don’t sign Cousins; taking McCarthy gives them a young, promising QB for the future.