2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with huge trades
What are the Vikings plotting? We explore in the latest 2024 NFL mock draft
The Minnesota Vikings pulled off a big trade with the Houston Texans to add a second first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. How does this change things for all of the other quarterback-needy teams around the league? It looks like the Vikings are going to be aggressive in the post-Kirk Cousins era, and we'll explore that in this 2024 NFL mock draft update.
Just a couple of days ago, we took a look at a 2024 NFL mock draft scenario, and of course, the Vikings pulled off a trade hours after the mock draft was published. Such is life in the NFL. After making a deal with the Texans for the 23rd overall pick, the Vikings are now equipped to trade up the board if they so choose.
What kinds of crazy twists could we expect in the 2024 NFL Draft? Let's make some more predictions after the Vikings' stunner of a trade.
1) Chicago Bears (from Carolina): Caleb Williams, QB, USC
The Justin Fields trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers basically cements it. The Bears are moving on at the quarterback position and for the longest time, everyone has been expecting USC's Caleb Williams to be the pick.
After acquiring Keenan Allen to pair with DJ Moore, what kind of movement can we expect from the Bears with another top 10 pick in this class? This team has become even more interesting.
2) Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
The Commanders go with the dynamic Heisman Trophy winner who will fit in with Kliff Kingsbury quite well. Kingsbury has always worked with dual-threat players at the position and Daniels has consistently been exactly that. Not only that, but he proved early on in his college career at Arizona State that he's not going to shrink in big moments. The Commanders get their new franchise QB.
3) New England Patriots: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
How about this for a surprise? The Patriots have been pegged as a team going after a quarterback for quite some time now, but perhaps they punt that option to round two. Maybe they'll trade back up into the first round to get a QB...The Pats go after a stud left tackle here who is going to lock down the position for a decade.
4) Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
There's no question that the Arizona Cardinals will be jumping for joy if they get a chance to take arguably the best non-quarterback in this draft class. And heck, Harrison might just be the best overall player in the class. Kyler Murray gets an elite weapon.