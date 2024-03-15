2024 NFL mock draft: 3-round Free Agency frenzy fallout
2024 NFL mock draft after the first week of NFL Free Agency
The 2024 NFL free agency frenzy is well underway, which means that fans are now wondering how they can supplement their favorite team's free agency hauls with the 2024 NFL Draft talent pool. Luckily it's not only free agency season but also 2024 NFL mock draft season.
Who is your favorite team drafting after the first weeek of NFL Free Agency madness?
1) Chicago Bears (from Carolina): Caleb Williams, QB, USC
The Chicago Bears are still clinging to Justin Fields, for whatever reason. There have been reports out there from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that the Bears simply haven’t been sold yet on Caleb Williams as that #1 overall pick. What will be the tipping point? There’s nothing wrong with the Bears being as calculated as possible with their decision with the #1 overall pick, but they’ve done Justin Fields dirty in the process.
And ultimately, do we really expect the Bears to go any other direction but this? We all know how this story ends.
2) Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
The Washington Commanders came into this offseason with a boatload of salary cap space, and they’ve been spending more than most. The Commanders have completely reshaped the organization from the top down, hiring Adam Peters from the 49ers as their new GM, Dan Quinn from the Cowboys as their new head coach, and former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury as the offensive coordinator.
After reshaping the roster with a variety of free agent moves on both sides of the ball, it’s expected the Commanders’ big move will be right here in this slot, taking a quarterback. Nobody knows their preference at this point and we may not until the draft finally arrives. But Jayden Daniels makes a lot of sense given the fact that Kliff Kingsbury has had his most success with dual threats at the position.