2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock where QBs fly off the board
Quarterbacks are flying off the board in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
9. Chicago Bears - Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
I get that many mock drafts have the Bears selecting a WR with this pick, but with their acquisition of Keenan Allen, signing Gerald Everett, and already having DJ Moore and Cole Kmet, along with D’Andre Swift in the backfield, the Bears can focus on the defensive front with Laiatu Latu.
This draft is also plenty deep enough for them to add a WR later in the 2024 NFL Draft.
10. Denver Broncos (via NYJ) - Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
The Denver Broncos traded up two spots, and they did this because the New England Patriots were sitting at the 11th pick due to their trade down with the Vikings. So in order to leap the Patriots, the Broncos moved up two spots to select Bo Nix. Nix might not be the top QB on their board, but he’s going to be a great fit for Sean Payton’s offense.
11. New England Patriots (via MIN) - Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
An obvious position of need is left tackle, and since the Patriots were not able to get a top QB prospect, they won’t reach for one but instead opt to draft a franchise cornerstone along the offensive line in Fashanu.
12. New York Jets (via DEN) - Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
This would be an amazing scenario for the New York Jets. With five QBs going before they pick, a top prospect in Rome Odunze fell into their laps even with a trade down to pick 12. The Jets would feel like a complete offense with a WR like Odunze in the mix.