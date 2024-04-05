2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock where QBs fly off the board
Quarterbacks are flying off the board in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
29. Detroit Lions - Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
The Detroit Lions roster is so good that they can make the fun, luxury picks at this point, and I think Ladd McConkey would fit that criteria for Detroit, who likely has one last try with Ben Johnson as their offensive coordinator before he likely leaves for a head coaching job next cycle.
30. Baltimore Ravens - Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
With Morgan Moses getting dealt to the New York Jets and Ronnie Stanley getting old and not staying healthy, I don’t see how a first-round tackle isn’t firmly on the board for the Ravens.
31. San Francisco 49ers - Graham Barton, OG, Duke
Graham Barton is an insanely athletic prospect and would be a welcome addition to the 49ers weak iOL unit. I could see them targeting a WR here depending on if they trade Brandon Aiyuk, and they’ve also always invested a ton into their defensive line.
32. Kansas City Chiefs - Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
I am looking ahead a bit with the Chiefs. While theyd do need a WR, they might not be able to find great value with picking one at 32, so with them perhaps needing some more DL help, Byron Murphy was my selection at pick 32 for the defending Super Bowl champions.
Quarterbacks are flying off the board in this NFL Mock Draft. All of the top six passers are gone by pick 16. Could we see teams get this aggressive in trying to get a franchise quarterback?