2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with aggressive trades
How will NFL teams fill their needs through the 2024 NFL Draft?
The 2024 NFL Draft is drawing near. The meat of NFL free agency is now in the rearview, and teams are finalizing their draft boards in the coming days to be as ready as possible to load up their rosters at the end of April.
As always with the NFL Draft, you can expect the unexpected. That’s one of the reasons we all love it so much. There are twists and turns throughout that make the weekend event so great, including the potential of more blockbuster trades. And those are the kinds of scenarios we want to explore. The NFL Draft is an inexact science anyway, so let’s try and figure out some of the crazier things that might happen, right?
Our latest 2024 NFL mock draft will explore bold trade-up scenarios, player trades, and maneuvering around the board for a number of teams. What kind of wild scenarios could we see?
1) Chicago Bears (from Carolina): Caleb Williams, QB, USC
There shouldn’t be any theatrics with the Chicago Bears and the top selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. Caleb Williams has long been thought of as the top prospect in this year’s class, and Chicago isn’t really in a place to pass on him.
Last offseason, the Bears decided they knew better and passed on CJ Stroud to roll with Justin Fields for another year. General manager Ryan Poles basically bought himself a mulligan with that trade, and we’ll see if he’s better off for it. Stroud was a superstar last year in Houston, so the Bears need to make sure they get this evaluation right. Williams will be set up well with DJ Moore and Keenan Allen as his top targets the moment he steps into the building.
2) Washington Commanders: JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan
Although we know you’re not exactly supposed to believe everything you hear this time of year, there’s no question that JJ McCarthy is an impressive prospect. Maybe Jim Harbaugh’s sales pitches have been working. Who knows?
One way or the other, McCarthy’s makeup is fascinating. He wasn’t asked to do everything at Michigan, but that’s not really a bad thing. When it came time for him to go out there and make a play, he absolutely did it. McCarthy has that killer instinct you love at the position. He’s done well working within the structure of an offense. Since when is that a bad thing?