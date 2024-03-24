2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with aggressive trades
Can NFL teams fill their needs in the 2024 NFL Draft?
Another weekend, another three-round mock draft for you to absorb! At this point, the first few picks of the 2024 NFL Draft do seem to be locked in, at least in my view. I don’t think we’ll see the Bears, Commanders, and Patriots do anything different than making Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye the first three picks.
From there, though, is when the NFL Draft can get crazy. Will the Arizona Cardinals trade their No. 4 pick? And if so, who comes up? Well, the Minnesota Vikings seem to be the likely team, but would it be wise to count out Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos? Could there be a mystery team we aren’t talking about?
And even after that, a ton of uncertainty is present as well. The NFL Draft is about one month away, and for the draft prospects, some of their lives will be changed forever. Let’s put together another three-round mock draft with some monumental trades.
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with aggressive trades
1. Chicago Bears - Caleb Williams, QB, USC
Don’t mess this up, Chicago. If Caleb Williams is a home run pick, the Bears could easily find themselves in the playoffs in 2024, especially if the defense can continue to play as well as they did to end the 2023 season.
2. Washington Commanders - Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
Jayden Daniels seems to be the pick here for the Washington Commanders, and with them not having any sort of young QB on the roster, this is the logical pick here. I personally think Drake Maye is the better option, but I’m not an NFL general manager.
3. New England Patriots - Drake Maye, QB, UNC
Mac Jones could not replace Tom Brady, so the New England Patriots look to reset again at QB and should draft Drake Maye with the third overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. Maye is a bit raw, but most of the “raw” QBs that have come into the NFL recently have ended up being stud players.
4. Minnesota Vikings (via ARI) - JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan
Trade! It is the Minnesota Vikings who make a big trade up, and they’ll take JJ McCarthy with the 4th overall pick. The Vikings had to send their 11th and 23rd overall picks to the Cardinals, plus more future picks, to get this trade up completed.
The NFL offseason can drag on at times, but you can spice yours up in an instant thanks to DraftKings! Just sign up, deposit $10 or more and then bet $5 or more on any wager. You'll instantly get $150 in bonus bets! Sign up with DraftKings with this link today.