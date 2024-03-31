2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with aggressive trades
19) Los Angeles Rams: Byron Murphy, DL, Texas
The loss of Aaron Donald this offseason looms pretty large over the Los Angeles Rams, even though they got a big-time breakout season in 2023 from young Kobie Turner. Donald has been such a force for such a long time that the shockwaves of losing him now could linger well into the 2024 season.
But adding a player like Byron Murphy can’t hurt in the interim. Murphy, like Donald, is a slightly undersized player on the defensive line, but what he lacks in size he more than makes up for with quickness and relentless effort. He’s a menace on the defensive interior. The Rams could be a wild card QB team in the first round of the draft, but I like them getting Murphy here to step into the rotation immediately on the defensive line.
20) Pittsburgh Steelers: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
The Pittsburgh Steelers got a good one last year when they took offensive tackle Broderick Jones out of Georgia, and they dip right back into the same talent pool here again in 2024.
Amarius Mims is far from a finished product at this point, but what he’s put on tape – even the limited tape that he has at this point – has been rather dominant.
The Steelers land one of the nastiest players in the draft at one of the deepest position groups. He’s 6-foot-8, 340 pounds, and posted a 9.56 RAS after a fantastic NFL Combine performance. The tools are all there, the Steelers just need to get the best out of him.