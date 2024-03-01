2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with crazy trades
How could the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft look (with trades)?
5. Los Angeles Chargers: Taliese Fuaga, OL, Oregon State
Could we see the Los Angeles Chargers be a little bit of a wild card in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft? For the longest time, this pick has been projected as Brock Bowers, and that could still be the case, but what if the Chargers go offensive line? I think most people would project Notre Dame’s Joe Alt or Penn State’s Olu Fashanu at this point, but let’s not sleep on Taliese Fuaga.
Fuaga is getting hype as a top 10 player in this class right now, and if he’s in the top 10 of the Chargers’ draft board, there’s really no reason they should pass on him at this pick slot. If Jim Harbaugh wants to be physical up front, put Taliese Fuaga as the bookend to Rashawn Slater, or if you’re happy with Trey Pipkins out there, put Fuaga at right guard. Build in the trenches.
Wide receiver also makes a ton of sense here for the Chargers depending on what happens with Mike Williams.
6. New York Giants: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
The New York Giants apparently believe that Daniel Jones is the future at the position (still). I don’t understand it at all, given Jones’s injury and turnover history, but it’s where the Giants are at and there’s nothing any of us can really do about it.
The only thing Giants fans can hope for is that the team surrounds him with such incredible talent that it becomes painfully obvious that he’s not the answer. Adding Malik Nabers as a true WR1 for this offense might even help Jones, who knows? He’s that good.