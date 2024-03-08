2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with outrageous trades
Let's put together another huge mock draft!
41. Green Bay Packers - Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
More young wide receivers for the Green Bay Packers. Ladd McConkey becomes one of many young wide receivers the Packers have drafted in recent years. Jordan Love gets an extremely fast target to use in the passing game.
42. New York Giants (via MIN) - Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
Evan Neal has not worked out for the Giants, so I think they could accept defeat with that draft pick and look to improve the RT situation by drafting Jordan Morgan from Arizona. Andrew Thomas is holding down the left side of the offensive line.
43. New England Patriots (via ATL) - Zach Frazier, OC, West Virginia
Pairing Michael Penix Jr with a young center makes all the sense in the world, so that’s why I made the selection for Zach Frazier from West Virginia, a day one starter in my opinion.
44. Las Vegas Raiders - TJ Tampa, CB, Iowa State
The Las Vegas Raiders have always put resources into their secondary, but it’s consistently been a below-average unit. Adding TJ Tampa gives them another young player in this unit to perhaps finally get them in a good spot for the long-term.