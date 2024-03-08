2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with outrageous trades
Let's put together another huge mock draft!
45. New Orleans Saints - Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
With Marcus Maye out the door, the New Orleans Saints should look to replace him in the 2024 NFL Draft. Tyler Nubin is the selection here. At some point, the Saints have to embrace a bit of a rebuild, right? They continually kick the can down the road with their cap situation. I’d think that has to stop at some point.
46. Indianapolis Colts - Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
Adding even more firepower on offense, the Indianapolis Colts get Ja’Tavion Sanders from Texas. Sanders is the best pass-catching TE in the 2024 NFL Draft. Honestly, at this point, there are no excuses for Anthony Richardson.
47. Minnesota Vikings (via NYG) - Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson
Brian Flores gets more help for his defense.
48. Jacksonville Jaguars - Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
With Calvin Ridley perhaps not re-signing in free agency, the Jaguars would be smart to bolster their WR room with someone like Troy Franklin.