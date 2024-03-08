2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with outrageous trades
Let's put together another huge mock draft!
53. Philadelphia Eagles - Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
With D’Andre Swfit hitting the open market in 2024 and perhaps not being brought back, the Eagles should look to the cheap side of things for their running back, as they have other, more urgent needs to take care of in 2024.
54. Cleveland Browns - Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington
How about a viable WR2 next to Amari Cooper? Deshaun Watson playing like he has thus far with the Browns is worrisome, but perhaps another weapon on offense can help Watson get back to his old ways when he was with the Houston Texans.
55. Miami Dolphins - Ennis Rakestraw Jr, CB, Missouri
The Miami Dolphins won’t have Xavien Howard on the field in 2024, and Jalen Ramsey is getting old, so it’s a logical move to invest into the secondary. Ennis Rakestraw could go in the first round.
56. Dallas Cowboys - Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami (FL)
The Dallas Cowboys could have a ton of turnover in their secondary this offseason, and with Mike Zimmer as the new DC, new faces are bound to arrive in Dallas. If the defense falls off a bit, the Cowboys might not be a lock to make the postseason.