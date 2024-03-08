2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with outrageous trades
Let's put together another huge mock draft!
Third Round
65. Carolina Panthers - Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State
With two offensive playmakers with their first two picks, the Carolina Panthers show how serious they are about giving Bryce Young more weapons so they can get an accurate read on whether or not he can be a franchise QB in the NFL.
66. Arizona Cardinals - Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State
Someone who just tested off the charts, Braden Fiske is absurdly quick off the snap and helps make the Cardinals new-look defensive front a young and good one for the future.
67. Washington Commanders - Beau Brade, S, Maryland
With Kamren Curl a free agent and the safety market pretty saturated, I don’t think they’d invest a ton of money into re-signing Curl, so adding some secondary help in the 2024 NFL Draft is a wise decision for new GM, Adam Peters.
68. New England Patriots - Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan
The New England Patriots have more urgent needs on offense but should not shy away from adding quality talent to their defense, so they do that with Kris Jenkins, whose father played in the NFL.