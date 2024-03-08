NFL Spin Zone
Fansided

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with outrageous trades

Let's put together another huge mock draft!

By Lou Scataglia

2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington
2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington / Maddie Meyer/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
17 of 24
Next

Third Round

65. Carolina Panthers - Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State

With two offensive playmakers with their first two picks, the Carolina Panthers show how serious they are about giving Bryce Young more weapons so they can get an accurate read on whether or not he can be a franchise QB in the NFL.

66. Arizona Cardinals - Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State

Someone who just tested off the charts, Braden Fiske is absurdly quick off the snap and helps make the Cardinals new-look defensive front a young and good one for the future.

67. Washington Commanders - Beau Brade, S, Maryland

With Kamren Curl a free agent and the safety market pretty saturated, I don’t think they’d invest a ton of money into re-signing Curl, so adding some secondary help in the 2024 NFL Draft is a wise decision for new GM, Adam Peters.

68. New England Patriots - Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan

The New England Patriots have more urgent needs on offense but should not shy away from adding quality talent to their defense, so they do that with Kris Jenkins, whose father played in the NFL.

Home/NFL Draft