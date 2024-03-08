2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with outrageous trades
Let's put together another huge mock draft!
81. Arizona Cardinals (via DEN) - Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin
A pick that originally belonged to the Denver Broncos, the Cardinals hope Braelon Allen can eventually be their bell-cow running back for the long-term.
82. Indianapolis Colts - Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri
The Indianapolis Colts do need some secondary help, so that’s why I’ve got them selecting Kris Abrams-Draine in the third round.
83. Los Angeles Rams - Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington
A nice developmental tackle prospect for the Los Angeles Rams.
84. Pittsburgh Steelers - Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina
Could the Pittsburgh Steelers get a mid-round franchise quarterback? Spencer Rattler might have to sit and watch for a little bit, but could beat out Kenny Pickett in the offseason, as that bar is pretty low.