2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with outrageous trades

Let's put together another huge mock draft!

By Lou Scataglia

2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington
2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington / Maddie Meyer/GettyImages
81. Arizona Cardinals (via DEN) - Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin

A pick that originally belonged to the Denver Broncos, the Cardinals hope Braelon Allen can eventually be their bell-cow running back for the long-term.

82. Indianapolis Colts - Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri

The Indianapolis Colts do need some secondary help, so that’s why I’ve got them selecting Kris Abrams-Draine in the third round.

83. Los Angeles Rams - Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington

A nice developmental tackle prospect for the Los Angeles Rams.  

84. Pittsburgh Steelers - Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina

Could the Pittsburgh Steelers get a mid-round franchise quarterback?  Spencer Rattler might have to sit and watch for a little bit, but could beat out Kenny Pickett in the offseason, as that bar is pretty low.

