2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with outrageous trades
Let's put together another huge mock draft!
9. Chicago Bears - Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
After using the first overall pick on Caleb Williams, the Chicago Bears use their own first-round pick on further bolstering their defense with Dallas Turner. At the 2023 trade deadline, the team acquired and extended Montez Sweat from the Washington Commanders, and that paid immediate dividends.
10. New York Jets - Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
Ya think? The New York Jets need to bring in help along their offensive line, as it was a bad unit in 2023 and a huge reason why Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles. Taliese Fuaga figures to be a day one starter for the team, who is again going to try and load up in hopes that Rodgers can return, stay on the field, and play like he has for most of his career.
11. Minnesota Vikings - Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
The Minnesota Vikings miss out on the top QBs in the 2024 NFL Draft, but perhaps they are able to re-sign Kirk Cousins. Either way, in this mock draft, they end up with Terrion Arnold, one of two stud cornerbacks from Alabama. The Vikings could target a QB later in the 2024 NFL Draft in this scenario, but maybe that isn’t even possible for them.
12. Arizona Cardinals (via DEN) - Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
Malik Nabers ends up going with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Arizona Cardinals trade down two times and still end up with an elite wide receiver prospect. Kyler Murray would surely enjoy this pick, and the Cardinals still have a ton of draft capital left.