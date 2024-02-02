2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with trades
Who is your favorite team drafting in 2024?
For fans of every team except the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, we've officially entered into 2024 NFL mock draft season. The Chiefs and 49ers are all that remains after another fun NFL season, but it's time to get back to the drawing board for almost everyone else and start looking at prospects that can hopefully come in and make a major difference in 2024.
We're going to take a fun look at the 2024 NFL Draft with some projected trades throughout, including trades involving some players and the fallout of the selections that will be made in this whole mock draft process. And with the Senior Bowl practices and game taking place this week, there will be a ton of buzz surrounding a wide variety of prospects whose stock could be on the rise.
It's barely February, but let's take a look at a full three-round 2024 NFL mock draft scenario with some trades mixed in.
1. Chicago Bears: Caleb Williams, QB, USC
The Chicago Bears are kicking off this 2024 NFL mock draft scenario with a rather unsurprising selection. I think everyone is in wait-and-see mode of what the Bears are going to do with Justin Fields this offseason, but there's just no way -- if I was Ryan Poles -- that I would be passing on CJ Stroud one year and Caleb Williams the next.
We'll find Fields a new home in this mock draft scenario.
2. Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
Some folks have Drake Maye as QB1 in this year's NFL Draft class. Some people view Jayden Daniels as the superior overall prospect. I think the Washington Commanders are in a pretty good position here. They won't likely get Caleb Williams, but they'll be able to choose either Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels to lead their franchise forward.
Daniels won the Heisman this past year and Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN gives a pretty good justification of taking him over Drake Maye right here.
3. New England Patriots: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
The New England Patriots have moved on from Bill Belichick and are moving into the Jerod Mayo era. It's also time for a new quarterback in New England after things fizzled out with Mac Jones, who could be traded this offseason to the highest bidder.
Drake Maye is such a natural navigating the pocket, throwing from different arm angles, and distributing the ball all over the field at every level. He's also probably a steal here with the third overall pick.
4. Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
This is a dream scenario for the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals are sticking with Kyler Murray at the QB position, which makes the most financial sense anyway, but they really need to get him a viable WR1 this offseason.
Thanks to loading up in the 2023 offseason, they have the capital to really surround Murray this offseason and getting Marvin Harrison Jr. with this pick could be similar to the effect getting Ja'Marr Chase had on the Cincinnati Bengals. I think the Cardinals are on the cusp of something in 2024.
