2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with trades
How will the 2024 NFL Draft go down?
49. Cincinnati Bengals - TJ Tampa, CB, Iowa State
The Cincinnati Bengals have a ton of youth in their secondary, and it showed in 2023. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo gets yet another young DB to work with. TJ Tampa has 19 passes defensed over his four-year college career.
50. Philadelphia Eagles - Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas
51. Pittsburgh Steelers - Brandon Dorlus. EDGE, Oregon
52. Los Angeles Rams - Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama
53. Philadelphia Eagles - Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington
54. Cleveland Browns - Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
55. Miami Dolphins - Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
56. Seattle Seahawks (via DAL) - Jackson Powers-Johnson, OC, Oregon
57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
58. Green Bay Packers - Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington
59. Houston Texans - Zach Frazier, OC, West Virginia
60. Buffalo Bills - Michael Hall Jr, DT, Ohio State
61. Kansas City Chiefs - Ennis Rakestraw Jr, CB, Missouri
62. Miami Dolphins (via DET) - Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson
63. San Francisco 49ers - Beau Brade, S, Maryland
64. Baltimore Ravens - Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
Finishing off the second round features a ton of very quality prospects. The Eagles look to add some help to their offense by selecting a running back and a wide receiver in round two. The Houston Texans add some more protection for CJ Stroud up front with Zach Frazier from West Virginia.
The Buffalo Bills instill a youth movement along their defensive line and nab Michael Hall Jr at the bottom of round two. The Ravens give Lamar Jackson another weapon on offense to perhaps build on his likely 2023 NFL MVP award. With the NFL Draft, there is just so much unknown with these selections.
There are unlimited possibilities that can happen when the draft starts. For the 2024 NFL Draft, I do think we see a ton of cornerbacks, pass rushers, and wide receivers go within the first two rounds. The QB class also has the potential to be great, so I think we could see a chunk of QBs go in rounds one and two as well.