2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with trades
82. Denver Broncos (trade w/Colts): Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale
Here we have another intriguing possible trade to watch out for.
There were some rumors of the Colts sniffing around the Denver Broncos’ receiver group last year, and we could see them do that again in 2024 especially if Michael Pittman Jr. leaves in free agency.
Courtland Sutton would be a fantastic addition for young QB Anthony Richardson to get the ball to, and is coming off of the best year of his pro career with 10 touchdowns.
This trade would allow the Broncos to take a shot on a potential left tackle of the future with Garett Bolles entering the last year of his deal in 2024.
83. Los Angeles Rams: Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan
84. Pittsburgh Steelers: DJ James, CB, Auburn
85. Cleveland Browns: Michael Hall Jr., DL, Ohio State
86. Houston Texans: Mohamed Kamara, EDGE, Colorado State
87. Dallas Cowboys: Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon
Yes, we have the Dallas Cowboys doubling up on the running back position. It’s not a mistake or a typo. I said I believed we could see them really reset at the position, and frankly it’s probably past due.
Bucky Irving could give the Cowboys back what they are potentially losing in free agency from Tony Pollard, especially in the passing game.
88. Green Bay Packers: Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri
89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Sedrick Van Pran, IOL, Georgia
90. Arizona Cardinals: Javon Solomon, EDGE, Troy
91. Green Bay Packers: Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin
92. Detroit Lions: Mekhi Wingo, DL, LSU
93. Baltimore Ravens: Brenden Rice, WR, USC
94. Kansas City Chiefs: Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State
95. New England Patriots (trade w/49ers): Mike Sainristil, DB, Michigan
Wouldn't it be funny to see this happen?
No, the 49ers don’t need a starting QB, but that’s not what this is about, either. The 49ers would be getting Mac Jones for pennies on the dollar here, and he could come in as a backup option to Brock Purdy and some insurance going forward.
The 49ers always have a plethora of picks from the third round and beyond, and Mac Jones might be more of a worthwhile investment here than any of the remaining QBs on the board. After all the rumors leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, this would be kind of fun to see.