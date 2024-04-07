2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock with major quarterback trades
Our latest mock draft has a ton of quarterback action early on.
49. New York Jets (via CIN) - Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
The Jets find themselves picking in the second round thanks to trading down with the Bengals. Tyler Nubin is a complete safety and could have an immediate impact with that defense.
50. Philadelphia Eagles - Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
Most of us saw just how dire the situation was in 2023 with the Eagles inside linebackers, so they surely need to add one during the NFL Draft. Cooper had eight sacks and 17 tackles for loss in 2023, so he can definitely get into the backfield.
51. Pittsburgh Steelers - Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington
The wide receiver positon is one that the Pittsburgh Steelers have excelled in drafting and developing for years, so perhaps that’s great news for Ja’Lynn Polk and his chances in the NFL. Polk will likely catch passes from Russell Wilson this year.
52. Los Angeles Rams - Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
Malachi Corley is going to feast in this offense that already features Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. Sean McVay is going to be able to maximize what Corley does well, which is a lot.