2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock with major quarterback trades
Our latest mock draft has a ton of quarterback action early on.
57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State
More play-makers on offense for Baker Mayfield as the Buccaneers take Ben Sinnott high in the second round. Can the Bucs build on their breakout 2023 season and perhaps make a deep playoff run?
58. Green Bay Packers - Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama
The Packers are going to be a dangerous football team in 2024 and GM Brian Gutekunst being able to hit on young talent is the reason for that. He’s got to be the most confident GM in the NFL right now.
59. Houston Texans - Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
After trading for Joe Mixon, the Texans decided that they haven’t done enough in the backfield, adding yet another offensive weapon after they already traded for Stefon Diggs and were able to re-sign tight end Dalton Schultz.
60. Buffalo Bills - Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington
The Buffalo Bills have definitely had a good bit of roster turnover, and now it’s time to see if GM Brandon Beane can re-tool this roster with enough young talent to at least give them a chance in the AFC. While I am personally lower on Josh Allen than most, the Bills won’t go away if Beane can hit on some of these draft picks.