2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock with major quarterback trades
Our latest mock draft has a ton of quarterback action early on.
77. Arizona Cardinals (via LVR) - Jeremiah Trotter Jr, LB, Clemson
The value of an inside linebacker in the NFL can change from team to team. I don’t think Monti Ossenfort will shy away from drafting someone in the middle of the defense if the opportunity presents itself.
78. Washington Commanders - Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina
More talent on defense for the Commanders as they take Cedric Gray near the top of the third round. Notably, the Commanders added Bobby Wagner at linebacker in free agency and continue to add to this unit with Gray.
79. Atlanta Falcons - Beau Brade, S, Maryland
I would be shocked if the Atlanta Falcons didn’t come away with several players on defense in the 2024 NFL Draft who could make an immediate impact. To be fair, though, they could also take a shot on a QB in the mid-late rounds as well, as Kirk Cousins is entering his age-36 season and won’t play in Atlanta forever.
80. Cincinnati Bengals - Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri
More young talent in the secondary for the Cincinnati Bengals, as they take Kris Abrams-Draine from Missouri and gives defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo yet another DB to mold.