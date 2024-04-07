2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock with major quarterback trades
Our latest mock draft has a ton of quarterback action early on.
85. Cleveland Browns - Will Shipley, RB, Clemson
The uncertainty of Nick Chubb’s injury should force the Browns to add to the RB room during the 2024 NFL Draft. Why not take a chance on someone in the third round in Will Shipley?
86. Houston Texans - Renardo Green, CB, Florida State
Signing both Jeff Okudah and CJ Henderson this offseason should not take the Texans out of bringing in yet another cornerback. Renardo Green had 18 passes defended over the last two seasons he played at Florida State.
87. Dallas Cowboys - Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin
All of a sudden, the Cowboys backfield is a bit weak, so the offense does need another body here, and Braelon Allen is someone who can be an every-down back in the NFL.
88. Green Bay Packers - Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky
Trevin Wallace had 166 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 10 sacks across his career at Kentucky, which spanned 35 games. Getting into the backfield every two games is definitely a great quality, as the Packers hope their defense can finally stop underperforming.