2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock with major quarterback trades
Our latest mock draft has a ton of quarterback action early on.
21. Miami Dolphins - Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
With Christian Wilkins leaving in free agency to the Raiders, Dolphins GM Chris Grier will add Byron Murphy II from Texas along the DL, as the Dolphins look to shed the “warm weather team” label.
22. Philadelphia Eagles - Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
I would be shocked if the Eagles did not come away with a CB with one of their three first and second-round picks. Nate Wiggins might start immediately in Vic Fangio’s defense.
23. Indianapolis Colts (via MIN) - Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
Trading down with the Vikings, the Colts are still able to fill a huge position of need with Kool-Aid McKinstry, the second Alabama cornerback to be taken in the first 25 picks of the 2024 NFL Draft.
24. Dallas Cowboys - Jackson Powers-Johnson, OC, Oregon
The Cowboys need to add at least one starter along the offensive line in the draft, so why not target one early? Jackson Powers-Johnson might soon establish himself as one of the best centers in the NFL, even during his rookie season.