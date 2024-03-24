NFL Spin Zone
Fansided

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with aggressive trades

Can NFL teams fill their needs in the 2024 NFL Draft?

By Lou Scataglia

NFL Combine
NFL Combine / Kevin Sabitus/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
12 of 17
Next

45. New Orleans Saints - Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon

Troy Franklin is the pick for the New Orleans Saints with their second-round pick.  Can the Saints make the playoffs in 2024 with Derek Carr under center?

46. Washington Commanders (via IND) - Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia

The Commanders traded down a few slots and will add Kamari Lassiter from Georgia into a Dan Quinn defense.

47. Las Vegas Raiders (via NYG) - Leonard Taylor III, DT, Miami (FL)

The Raiders accept the trade down offer and will now feature Christian Wilkins, Maxx Crosby, and Leonard Taylor III along their defensive line.

48. Jacksonville Jaguars - Ennis Rakestraw Jr, CB, Missouri

Even with adding CB Ronald Darby in free agency, the Jags could double-down at the position with Ennis Rakestraw Jr from Missouri.

Home/NFL Draft