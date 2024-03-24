2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with aggressive trades
Can NFL teams fill their needs in the 2024 NFL Draft?
45. New Orleans Saints - Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
Troy Franklin is the pick for the New Orleans Saints with their second-round pick. Can the Saints make the playoffs in 2024 with Derek Carr under center?
46. Washington Commanders (via IND) - Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
The Commanders traded down a few slots and will add Kamari Lassiter from Georgia into a Dan Quinn defense.
47. Las Vegas Raiders (via NYG) - Leonard Taylor III, DT, Miami (FL)
The Raiders accept the trade down offer and will now feature Christian Wilkins, Maxx Crosby, and Leonard Taylor III along their defensive line.
48. Jacksonville Jaguars - Ennis Rakestraw Jr, CB, Missouri
Even with adding CB Ronald Darby in free agency, the Jags could double-down at the position with Ennis Rakestraw Jr from Missouri.