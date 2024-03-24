2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with aggressive trades
Can NFL teams fill their needs in the 2024 NFL Draft?
17. Jacksonville Jaguars - Johnny Newton, DT, Illinois
The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Arik Armstead in free agency and also did boost their iOL a bit, so they’ll turn their attention back to the defensive line and take Johnny Newton with their first-round pick.
18. Cincinnati Bengals - Brian Thomas Jr, WR, LSU
How about another first-round wide receiver from LSU for the Bengals? Tee Higgins requested a trade, and I think it makes the most sense to ship Higgins off to a new team and reset at the WR2 position with Brian Thomas Jr.
19. Los Angeles Rams - Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
Adding more young talent to the defense, the Rams draft the agile Laiatu Latu from UCLA, perhaps starting the process to lessen the blow of Aaron Donald’s retirement.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers - Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington
The Pittsburgh Steelers brought two QBs on board who each take a ton of sacks, and with them already having a need along the offensive line, Troy Fautanu makes sense here. Fautanu might be able to play both guard and tackle at the next level.