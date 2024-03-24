2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with aggressive trades
Can NFL teams fill their needs in the 2024 NFL Draft?
21. Miami Dolphins - Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
Losing Christian Wilkins in free agency surely hurt, but they can draft Byron Murphy II to replace him and try to make up for the great production that Wilkins brought them during his time in Miami.
22. Denver Broncos (via PHI) - Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
The Denver Broncos traded down with the Eagles, and they draft Bo Nix with the 22nd overall pick. This is a perfect scenario for Denver, as they also net a second-rounder in the trade down deal. Sean Payton got his QB.
23. Arizona Cardinals (via MIN) - Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
The Cardinals continue to stack young talent on their roster and bring in some much needed juice off the EDGE with Jared Verse from Florida State. The Cardinals could be a breakout team in 2024.
24. Dallas Cowboys - JC Latham, OT, Alabama
Losing Tyron Smith in free agency hurt, and yes JC Latham plays right tackle, but I do think the Cowboys can shuffle their OL to make Latham work. He’s too good of a prospect to pass up.