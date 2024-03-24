2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with aggressive trades
Can NFL teams fill their needs in the 2024 NFL Draft?
29. Detroit Lions - Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
More firepower on offense; the Lions can make a luxury draft selection since they again had a strong free agency period. Adonai Mitchell comes into an explosive offense with a chance to immediately produce.
30. Baltimore Ravens - Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
Trading Morgan Moses to the New York Jets opens up the right tackle spot for Tyler Guyton to come in and fill. Guyton gets the pleasure of protecting Lamar Jackson to begin his NFL career.
31. San Francisco 49ers - Graham Barton, OG, Duke
The 49ers need an iOL boost, so Graham Barton makes sense for them with the 31st overall pick. I could also see them trying to draft a CB or DL with this first pick as well.
32. Kansas City Chiefs - Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
The Kansas City Chiefs adding the fastest man in NFL Combine history makes sense to me. After adding Hollywood Brown in free agency, the Chiefs double-dip at WR and draft Xavier Worthy from Texas.