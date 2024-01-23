Buffalo Bills 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Rebuilding the trenches and adding weapons
The Buffalo Bills need to build for the future.
The Buffalo Bills roster is surely going to look a lot different in 2024. After another heartbreaking playoff loss, the Bills look to restock the cupboard in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft. Free agents on defense for the Buffalo Bill include DaQuan Jones, Tim Settle, Linval Joseph, Jordan Phillips, Poona Ford, AJ Epenesa, and Shaq Lawson.
Offensive free agents include Gabe Davis, Trent Sherfield, Quintin Morris, Damien Harris, Latavius Murray, and David Edwards. It's abundantly clear that Buffalo is going to need to bring in some help along the defensive front and at wide receiver. Furthermore, according to Over The Cap, the Bills are currently $43 million OVER the 2024 cap number.
Like many teams, Buffalo can create some cap space with restructures and extensions, but one thing is for certain: they are going to enter a new era with much of their defense. I think we might be in store for a bit of a reset year for Buffalo as they prepare to turn the page on this current roster core.
Well, now that their season is over, they will at some point turn their full attention to 2024 free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft.
29th Overall (via PHI) - Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina
I traded down one spot and netted a third-round pick in 2025 from the Philadelphia Eagles. To ease Gabe Davis potentially leaving in free agency and Stefon Diggs getting old, I add another playmaker to the offense in Xavier Legette. Legette is huge; he's 6'3" and 225lbs. His size does not take away from the speed or overall insane playmaking ability
Trading down one spot for a player like Legette is a no-brainer, as the Bills net a pick for the future.