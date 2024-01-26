2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with trades
How will the 2024 NFL Draft go down?
13. Las Vegas Raiders - Michael Penix Jr, QB, Washington
I think the Vikings, Broncos, and Raiders could all be battling it out for QBs in the first round. Perhaps each team risks it and stays within their current spots. With the Raiders hiring Antonio Pierce, I think he wants to make an immediate mark with this team and bring in a viable young QB to perhaps mold into an eventual franchise passer.
14. Cincinnati Bengals (via NOR) - Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
Honestly, the Cincinnati Bengals might benefit most from doing some type of tag-and-trade scenario with Tee Higgins, who is a free agent in 2024. I am sure they'd like to bring Higgins back, but the best thing for the team in the long-term might be to trade Higgins for a nice haul and reset with someone like Keon Coleman.
Tyler Boyd is also a free agent, so the Bengals could be pretty thin at WR if they do not address it in free agency.
15. Indianapolis Colts - Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
I think the Indianapolis Colts are going to be in great hands on offense with Anthony Richardson and Shane Steichen. Their defense is definitely a unit that I worry about, so the Colts decided to draft Laiatu Latu out of UCLA with their first-round pick, giving a boost to the pass rushing unit.
16. Dallas Cowboys (via SEA) - Brian Thomas Jr, WR, LSU
The Dallas Cowboys make a very Dallas Cowboys move and draft a wide receiver in the first round of this 2024 NFL Mock Draft. It is a bit hard to pinpoint the true issue with the team, but I guess it can not hurt getting more explosive on the outside. Outside of CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys don't really have a viable, consistent WR2, so the postion is most certainly a need in 2024.