5 Cowboys players who definitely won't be back next season
The Dallas Cowboys again find themselves at home and out of the playoffs. Going into next year, the team is surely going to try to get their roster over the edge. An embarrassing Wild Card loss to the youngest playoff team in NFL history again puts the Cowboys on the couch. The joke with teams who get bounced out of the NFL playoffs is that they will now head to Cancun.
And the Cowboys definitely have multiple houses in Cancun. This team just cannot get over the hump, and the decision to retain Mike McCarthy for the 2024 NFL Season is a bit confusing. The Cowboys have not made it past the Divisional Round during McCarthy's tenure, so it's pretty wild that they are again hoping for something different.
Even though McCarthy is staying, there are going to be some players who definitely won't be back with the team in the 2024 NFL Season.
1. Tony Pollard, RB
I don't think it's looking good for Tony Pollard continuing his career with the Dallas Cowboys in 2023. He was playing on the franchise tag and amassed just 1,005 yards on 252 carries, which is 4.0 yards per tote. That is way down from 2021 and 2022, when he averaged 5.5 and 5.2 yards per carry as a complimentary back. Pollard not being able to adequately hold the workload at RB is not a good sign for him.
I don't think the Cowboys are going to jump at the chance to re-sign a running back, especially when as of now, they have negative cap space. I'd not be surprised to see them draft a RB in the 2024 NFL Draft and potentially add a low-cost player in free agency.