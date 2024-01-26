2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with trades
How will the 2024 NFL Draft go down?
25. Green Bay Packers - Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
The Green Bay Packers looked like a team that was headed toward a rebuild about halfway through the 2023 NFL Season. However, something flipped for Jordan Love, as he morphed into one of the best passers in the NFL down the stretch. The entire direction of the Packers' franchise is now changed, so they look to build off of 2023 by selected some more protection for Love.
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Troy Fautanu, OG, Washington
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were another surprising team this year, and it does look like they may have something with Baker Mayfield. Before the season, I think a lot of us had the Buccaneers picking very high in the 2024 NFL Draft, but they are slated to pick in the late-20s now. They'll land Troy Fautanu from Washington in this mock draft, who is likely going to have to transition to guard when he lands in the NFL.
27. Arizona Cardinals - Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
I think if you told Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort that he'd come out of the first round with Marvin Harrison Jr and Chop Robinson, he'd be over the moon. The Cardinals have a chance to get two cornerstone pieces with their two first-round selections. They don't make any moves up or down the draft board in 2024, but instead stay put and led the players fall to them.
28. Buffalo Bills - Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
Former star cornerback Tre White has hardly played for the Buffalo Bills over the last few years with various injuries. The Bills are also seeing a ton of free agents along the defensive line. Frankly, I think Buffalo might be in for a bit of a transition year. They'll stand pat at No. 28 and land one of the best players left on the board in Nate Wiggins.