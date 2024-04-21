2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock with groundbreaking trades
This 2024 NFL Mock Draft is two rounds long and has some truly groundbreaking trades!
37. Los Angeles Chargers - Zach Frazier, OC, West Virginia
An addition on the offensive line, the LA Chargers draft Zach Frazier. They did sign Bradley Bozeman earlier this offseason, but one of them could man one of the guard spots surely.
38. Tennessee Titans - Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
This would be an excellent draft pick to compliment the rest of the WR room for the Titans. DeAndre Hopkins are a great but older WR duo, but Ladd McConkey as the underneath/possession receiver is a perfect trio for second-year QB Will Levis.
39. Carolina Panthers - Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
The Carolina Panthers needing a wide receiver is the most obvious need of any team in the NFL in my opinion. Making their first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, Carolina hopes that the new WR trio of Troy Franklin, Adam Thielen, and Diontae Johnson can be just what Bryce Young needs for his development.
40. Washington Commanders - Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
The Commanders continue to rebuild their roster with the new era underway and will look to replace the departed Kamren Kurl with Tyler Nubin. While taking a safety this high might not be popular, Dan Quinn loves his defensive backs.