2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock with groundbreaking trades
This 2024 NFL Mock Draft is two rounds long and has some truly groundbreaking trades!
53. Philadelphia Eagles - Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
The Eagles ILB situation last year was surprisingly awful. It’s not a hugely valuable position in the NFL anymore, but for Philly, it clearly was missed in 2023. Don’t be surprised if they came away with a top ILB prospect at some point.
54. Cleveland Browns - Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan
The first time the Browns are picking in the 2024 NFL Draft, they take Kris Jenkins and further bolster their defensive front. The team traded for WR Jerry Jeudy earlier this offseason, so that might take them out of the running for a second-round WR.
55. Miami Dolphins - Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
Oh boy, this almost seems unfair for the rest of the NFL. Malachi Corley caught 22 touchdown passes over the last two seasons at Western Kentucky and hauled in 259 receptions over his collegiate career.
56. Dallas Cowboys - Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
To the surprise of no one, the Dallas Cowboys come away with a RB early in the NFL Draft. Trey Benson rushed for over six yards per carry at Florida State over the last two seasons along with 23 rushing touchdowns.