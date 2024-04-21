2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock with groundbreaking trades
This 2024 NFL Mock Draft is two rounds long and has some truly groundbreaking trades!
13. Las Vegas Raiders - Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
The Las Vegas Raiders just might take a chance on a QB later on in this mock draft, but for now, they’ll bolster their offensive line with Taliese Fuaga, who can be a day one starter at the right tackle position.
14. New Orleans Saints - Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
The New Orleans Saints need help at both tackle spots, so taking one of the first-round caliber tackles would be a wise move. With New Orleans headed toward a rebuild at some point, adding young talent in the trenches in a good place to start.
15. Atlanta Falcons (via IND) - Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
The Atlanta Falcons somehow traded down seven picks and landed Dallas Turner, who many have mocked to them with their original 8th overall pick. This is excellent value for the Falcons, who get extra capital and their top defensive player on their board.
16. Seattle Seahawks - Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington
Troy Fautanu can play both guard and tackle in the NFL it seems, and with Seattle maybe needing both tackle and guard help, Fautanu can be a perfect pick for the franchise in their first year without Pete Carroll in quite some time.