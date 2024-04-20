Predicting first free agency moves after 2024 NFL Draft concludes
Let's try to predict the first few moves of free agency after the 2024 NFL Draft concludes.
Typically after the NFL Draft is over, there is another wave of free agency with teams filling holes that they could not during the draft. Could these three players end up getting signed quickly after the draft? There are still some top-tier free agents left on the marketing including Justin Simmons, Quandre Diggs, Tyler Boyd, and many others.
Especially contending teams, other clubs who miss out on filling certain roster holes will turn to the FA market after the draft for some post-draft additions. This isn't a new fad, but it's something that typically happens. With the amount of quality FAs still left on the market, let's try to predict the first three post-draft free agency moves.
Predicting first free agency moves after 2024 NFL Draft concludes
1. Justin Simmons to the Pittsburgh Steelers
Antonio Brown was reporting that Justin Simmons signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers was going to happen. I will let you decide if you'd like to trust Brown, but honestly, the Steelers do have a need in the secondary, and Russell Wilson is already on the Steelers. Why not Simmons? He spent his entire career with the Denver Broncos before being cut, and is still without a team.
The Steelers will probably take a DB early on in the 2024 NFL Draft, but to further bolster the backend, they could make the best safety duo in the NFL with Simmons and Minkah Fitzpatrick.