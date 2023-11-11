2024 NFL mock draft: Giants steal top prospect, Seahawks land QB
The latest 2024 NFL mock draft includes a QB prospect going to Seattle...
21. Dallas Cowboys: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
The Dallas Cowboys need a receiver to come in and take some pressure off of CeeDee Lamb, but they also need to figure out a long-term solution in the post-Tyron Smith era, which is coming soon.
Amarius Mims would be a great addition to this Dallas offensive line on either the right or left side. After the way Terence Steele played against Philadelphia, the Cowboys may need to go with tackles back-to-back to open up this draft, which could be a very real possibility.
The Cowboys have done such a good job in the last decade at investing their first-round picks wisely. Amarius Mims comes from a program where they are cranking out first-round linemen right now and even if he enters the league a little rough around the edges, I think he'd be a gift from the football gods for this Dallas team, currently struggling at the tackle position.
22. Pittsburgh Steelers: JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan
Count me as one of the (likely) many who aren't sold on Kenny Pickett as a starting quarterback on a full-time basis in the NFL. The sample is large enough at this point that I think it's safe to say that Pickett is replaceable at a minimum, and I am fascinated to see if the Steelers actually would pull that trigger in 2024.
JJ McCarthy has had an outstanding year for Michigan, and although Jim Harbaugh hasn't been around much to witness it, he looks like the best Harbaugh disciple to come to the NFL level since Harbaugh had Andrew Luck at Stanford back in 2011.