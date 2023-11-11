2024 NFL mock draft: Giants steal top prospect, Seahawks land QB
The latest 2024 NFL mock draft includes a QB prospect going to Seattle...
3. New York Giants: Caleb Williams, QB, USC
The New York Giants get a bit of a stroke of luck in this 2024 NFL mock draft scenario with Caleb Williiams falling right into their laps. The Giants are in desperate need of an influx of talent on both sides of the ball, but I don't think this franchise is going anywhere with Daniel Jones at the QB position.
Caleb Williams is arguably the top player in this class overall, and if he falls past the second overall pick, the Giants I don't think would hesitate for even a breath to take him here. This type of pick could alter their franchise trajectory.
4. New England Patriots: Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
The New England Patriots really need Drake Maye or Caleb Williams, possibly more than any other team in the league. In this mock draft scenario, however, they have to "settle" for Olu Fashanu. It will be fascinating to see where the Patriots go after this season offensively, because they need a reset likely in terms of coaching, QB, and skill players.
But the left tackle position also needs to be addressed in a more long-term fashion, and this pick accomplishes that. Olu Fashanu is what many in the NFL Draft community consider to be a sure thing.