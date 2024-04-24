2024 NFL Mock Draft: One more mock before the real deal
The draft board has changed since the conclusion of the 2023-24 season
It's officially draft week for the NFL. Teams are finalizing their draft boards for Thursday night. Fans and prospects this week finally will flock to Detroit for one of the most exciting nights of the year. But what could the first round look like?
1. Chicago Bears (7-10; from Carolina 2-15): Caleb Williams, Quarterback, USC
Justin Fields is now in Pittsburgh. The Bears gave up on Fields once it became known they had Caleb Williams in their grasp. Williams will now inherit a young team that can be promising with better quarterback play.
2. Washington Commanders (4-13): Jayden Daniels, Quarterback, LSU
The Cowboys and Eagles have been the best two teams in the NFC East with quarterbacks that can run if needed. Add Daniels to the mix and now the Commanders have a dual-threat quarterback that can make Washington a winning team.
3. New England Patriots (4-13): Drake Maye, Quarterback, North Carolina
The Patriots get their next franchise quarterback and now will build around Maye. Devontez Walker, Maye's favorite target at North Carolina will be available come the second and third rounds. Something for New England to keep in mind.
4. Arizona Cardinals (4-13): Malik Nabers, Wide Receiver, LSU
The top four consist of two LSU Tigers! Kyler Murray gets a weapon who can also be a downfield receiver which is what the Cardinals offense needs. Nabers will be the number one receiver for years to come in Arizona.
5. Los Angeles Chargers (5-12): Marvin Harrison Jr., Wide Receiver, Ohio State
The Chargers traded away Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears and lost Mike Williams in free agency. With Harrison Jr. sitting there and Jim Harbaugh having faced Harrison Jr. this pick is a homerun for the Chargers.
6. New York Giants (6-11): Joe Alt, Offensive Tackle, Notre Dame
Daniel Jones rejoices as a wall is coming to the Giants. The best offensive lineman in a deep class will keep Jones upright. Alt is the most NFL ready offensive lineman in this draft.
7. Tennessee Titans (6-11): Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle, Penn State
The Titans need an offensive tackle badly. With Alt being off the board, the next best available offensive tackle is Fashanu. It's a bonus that he can play left tackle as well as that is the Achilles heel on the Tennessee offensive line.
8. Atlanta Falcons (7-10): Dallas Turner, Defensive End, Alabama
In a division with not the strongest quarterback play, the Falcons improve their defensive line to make the lives of Bryce Young, Baker Mayfield, and Derek Carr miserable. Atlanta gets the best pass rusher with this selection.