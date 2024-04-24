2024 NFL Mock Draft: One more mock before the real deal
The draft board has changed since the conclusion of the 2023-24 season
9. Chicago Bears (7-10): Rome Odunze, Wide Receiver, Washington
The newest quarterback and wide receiver duo is Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze. Odunze played a huge role in the success of Michael Penix Jr. and also helped lead Washington to the College Football Playoff final. The Chicago offense improves tremendously on night one of the NFL Draft.
10. New York Jets (7-10): Tailese Fuaga, Offensive Tackle, Oregon State
Aaron Rodgers is coming off of an Achilles injury which is one of the hardest injuries to come back from. He needs all the protection he can get. Fuaga is the most underrated prospect out of all of the offensive linemen.
11. Minnesota Vikings (7-10): J.J. McCarthy, Quarterback, Michigan
The next franchise quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings is J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy led Michigan to a perfect season with an elite roster. Now, his top receiver is Justin Jefferson, and also has Jordan Addison to throw to as well. If McCarthy pans out, the Vikings will challenge the Detroit Lions for years to come in the NFC North.
12. Denver Broncos (8-9): Jer'Zhan Newton, Defensive Tackle, Illinois
With J.J. McCarthy off the board, the next best pick for Denver is Newton. The Broncos defense hasn't been the same since they traded away Von Miller. Newton can rush the quarterback well which is good in a division that has both Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert.
13. Las Vegas Raiders (8-9): Terrion Arnold, Cornerback, Alabama
Vegas gets a much-needed cornerback. Arnold flew under the radar at Alabama and can cover all parts of the field. The Raiders get a steal at 13.
14. New Orleans Saints (9-8): JC Latham, Offensive Tackle, Alabama
The offensive line in New Orleans needs work. A young Latham adds strength and speed and most importantly, keeps his quarterback on his feet.
15. Indianapolis Colts (9-8): Brock Bowers, Tight End, Georgia
The slide ends for Bowers. The Colts do the right thing and take the best available player. Bowers' versatility will elevate Anthony Richardson's play as he returns from injury.
16. Seattle Seahawks (9-8): Laiatu Latu, Defensive End, UCLA
Brock Purdy, Kyler Murray, and Matthew Stafford. These are the three reasons why Seattle takes a defensive end. Latu is a game changer and first-year coach Mike MacDonald should be celebrating that he gets to coach a young raw talent in Latu.